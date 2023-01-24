SATURDAY

Chicken pie take out dinner, each meal contains one large piece of homemade chicken meat with gravy, carrots, green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, roll and pie for dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. First Parish Congregational Church at 1 Church St., in Gorham. Cost is $12 for adults, $8 for ages 11 and under. Contact: 839-6751.

Public supper, includes a variety of casseroles and salads, baked pea beans, red hot dogs, breads, and an assortment of desserts and beverages. 5 p.m. First Congregational Church, Parish House, 5 Brown St., in Gray. Doors open at 4:30. Handicapped accessible. Seating capacity is 50. Cost is $10. Contact: 657-4279.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: