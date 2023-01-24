Graham Shallow

SOUTH PORTLAND – Graham Shallow, 25, of South Portland, passed away on Jan. 19, 2023. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 3-5 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

