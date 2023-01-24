SACO – Marion (Knight) Thivierge, 86, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family on Jan. 20, 2023. She was born April 30, 1936 in Kennebunk, the daughter of Wesley Harry Knight and Mary (Bagley) Knight.

She graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1956 and married her husband Guy at the Kennebunk Baptist Church in 1958. They enjoyed 64 years together.

Marion was a stay-at-home mom while her children were in school. Later, she was employed for fourteen years at the Ellis Dental Lab, retiring in 1997 to care for her mother.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother expanding her love to cover her growing family.

She was a member of the United Baptist Church in Saco, TOPS#186, the Bluegrass Music Association of Maine and the Maine Country Music Association.

Marion was an avid square dancer for many years, enjoyed reading and attending Bluegrass Music Festivals with her husband. She also enjoyed many trips to Bar Harbor, Bermuda, Antigua and Florida to visit her daughter and extended family. Her happiest times were being with family.

She was predeceased by her parents; two sisters Shirley Lank and Laura Scott, a brother Wesley H. Knight, Jr.; and her son-in-law Peter Brydon.

She is survived by a son Peter Thivierge of Saco, two daughters Serena Brydon of Brandon, Fla., and Carrie Stokes and her husband Mack of Dayton; grandchildren Nicholas Brydon, Jennifer Davis, Timothy Brydon, Jeffrey Thivierge, and Krystina Theriault; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

We wish to thank Dr. Alan Potyk, Dr. James Waterhouse, Hospice of Southern Maine and Lisa Kehling and her aides for the excellent care of Marion.

At Marion’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are by the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home.

Memorial donations in her name may be made the;

United Baptist Church

318 Main St.

﻿Saco, ME 04072 or:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074