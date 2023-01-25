WINDHAM – Ronald Cole passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his wife, Diane, by his side. He grew up in Westbrook and spent most of his life in Southern Maine.

His whole career was at the Music Department at the University of Southern Maine. He was dedicated to building the Music Department which is now the Osher School of Music. He was a multi-talented man: an excellent pianist, professor, and administrator; a mechanical genius; a nearly life-long competitive athlete, and a born leader.

Despite his many talents and accomplishments, he remained humble. He was a kind, generous, and patient husband, father, and friend. He was as steady as the rock of Gibraltar and possessed not a mean bone in his body. He was an eternal optimist: when faced with challenges, he maintained undaunted courage and graciousness.

He will be loved, admired, remembered and missed forever by his family and friends.

There will be a memorial service for Ron at the Highland Lake Congregational Church on Feb. 11, 2023 at 1 p.m, with a reception to follow at the church. Please join us and share your memories of Ron.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

the Ronald Cole Music Scholarship at the

Osher School of Music