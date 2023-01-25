WESTBROOK – Steven Scott Day, 34, formerly of Hollis, passed away unexpectedly in Westbrook on Jan. 17, 2023.
He was born on Nov. 16, 1988, a son of Steven and Robin (Ramsdell) Day and was educated in the MSAD#6 schools including Bonny Eagle High School.
He will always be remembered for his love of gardening, and family, especially his Aunties.
Over the years, Steven worked for Plummers Supermarket, The Roost, Casa, and Goodwill in Westbrook.
He is survived by his parents, Steven and Robin Day of Hollis; siblings, June Hodgkin of Hollis, Joy Watt of Sanford, Ryan Ramsdell of Baldwin, Daisy Day of Dixfield, and Casey Day of Hollis; and many cousins and dear friends.
A celebration of Steven’s life will be held at a later date
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website at mainefuneral.com.
