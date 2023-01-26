KENNEBUNK – Barbara L. Dolce of Kennebunk passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, at Gosnell House in Scarborough. She was 79. The daughter of Lorraine and James Williams, she was born on April 15, 1943 in the Bronx.

Barbara spent decades as a nurse, focusing on working with the elderly and ultimately serving as a nursing home administrator in the Hudson Valley, N.Y.

She and her husband Carmine moved to Kennebunk nearly 18 years ago and developed a circle of dear friends. They celebrated their 60th anniversary last November.

Barbara loved many things – her adopted hometown of Kennebunk, going to the beach and Bravo TV shows – but what she loved most of all was her family and spending time with them.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Laura and her husband David O’Connell of Kennebunk, and Thomas of Livingston Manor, N.Y.; her grandchildren Carmine, Emily, Sarah, Paulino, Christopher, Joshua, Alicia, Bianca and Giana; her daughter-in-law Tasha; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sister Kathy and her husband, Santo; and her beloved son CC, who came to lead her home. We bet they’re having one heck of a family reunion up there.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at St. Martha’s Church/Holy Spirit Parish, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Interment will be in the spring at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Barbara’s Book of Memories at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

Should friends desire, donations in Barbara’s memory can be made to the 3 Towns 1 Community Fund at: The Chamber

PO Box 740

Kennebunk, ME 04043.