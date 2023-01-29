“The book on my bedside table right now is ‘The Lottery and Other Stories’ by Shirley Jackson. Jackson, the author of ‘We Have Always Lived in the Castle,’ which I read at the height of the pandemic, exposes our tendency as civilized human beings to be changed and corrupted by the society we live in. We have the best intentions. Live and let live we say. But it doesn’t take much for us to be swept up by mob rule, abandoning our principles and morals as if we have no other choice but to target and persecute anyone who chooses to express their individuality. Jackson’s stories are short, easy to read and hang together well. But many of them will chill you to the bone. — JOAN EVERETT, Cape Elizabeth

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

