PORTLAND – Beverly Ann Moran passed away peacefully on the morning of Jan. 26, 2023, at the age of 77.

She was born on Feb. 17, 1945 to the late Thomas and Sarah Betty (Tritle) Herbert. Beverly, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother grew up on Munjoy Hill where she enjoyed going to East End Beach as a child, stopping at the grandstand to play and sitting on the cannon at Fort Allen Park. She was a graduate of Portland High School class of 1963. After graduating she went to work for the City of Portland in the Welfare Department.

In January 1971, she married the love of her life, Dennis Moran and together they raised three children, Donna, Sherri and Kevin. With Denny by her side, they spent many summers at the beach and Sebago Lake enjoying family time.

Beverly also enjoyed working at Shaw’s Westgate for many years. She enjoyed going to Scarborough Downs in her early years gambling on horses and loved to play the slots at Foxwoods. She loved taking rides with Denny to Ken’s Seafood anytime of the year to get her favorite fried clams and clam cakes. Later on, she devoted much of her love and energy to help care for all of her grandchildren and will be affectionately remembered as “Grammy”.

She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; her daughter, Donna Tibbetts and husband John, daughter, Sherri Roberts and husband Kevin, a son, Kevin Moran and Jocelyn Kahn; eight grandchildren, Kayla Tibbetts, John Tibbetts III, Logan Tibbetts, Aidan Roberts, Grace Roberts, Faye Moran, Lily Moran and George Moran; she is also survived by three siblings, Marylou Trowbridge and husband Rick of Connecticut, Thomas Herbert III and wife Sheila of New Hampshire and Gloria Moran and husband David of South Portland; many nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank all our family and friends for their support during this difficult time and a special thank you to the nurses at Hospice of Southern Maine.

There will be a graveside service at New Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland on Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at The Portland Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Beverly’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish, in honor of Beverly, may make donations in her memory to:

Boys & Girls Club of Portland,

277 Cumberland Ave.,

Portland, ME 04102