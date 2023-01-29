WESTBROOK – Deborah (Hay) Bird passed away after a long illness on Jan. 24, 2023. She was born on July 11, 1934, daughter of John Westbrook Hay and Effie Knowlton Hay of Westbrook. She attended Westbrook Schools and LaSalle College. After school she worked in fashion for Macy’s in New York City. Later she worked at Shelby Lynn Boutique in Falmouth.

Deborah lived most of her life in Westbrook raising her sons Gregory and Bradley. She worked most of her career in banking beginning as a bookkeeper with Westbrook Trust Co. and ending as a customer service manager, through a series of mergers and acquisitions with BOA.

She had many interests including horseback riding, sewing, classical and jazz music, love of cats and pigs and antiquing. Deborah was a lifelong member of the Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, and was also involved in volunteering and public affairs throughout her lifetime.

She spent several years volunteering for the emergency room at Maine Medical Center and was instrumental in driving ticket sales for Portland’s Community Concert Series. She managed the United Way drives over several years for the banks where she worked. Deborah was active in fundraising for the Westbrook High School Marching Band National Champion in 1974, and was on the Board of the Walker Memorial Library and member of the Westbrook Historical Society.

She is predeceased by her son, Dennis G. Bird; her parents John and Effie Hay; her brother, Peter D. Hay and his wife Nancy (South Portland), and her brother-in-law, Ronald Hurd (Westminster, Mass.).

She is survived by her sisters Dorcas H. Hurd (Westminster, Mass.) and Tabitha H. Fournier and husband Stephen (Charleston, S.C.); her sons Mark Bullard and wife Penny (Sevierville, Tenn.), Gregory Bird and wife Pamala (North Andover, Mass.); grandchildren Jessica Sullivan, husband Keith and great-grandchild, Bryce Gregory (Swampscott, Mass.); Emily Bird and husband Andrew Prowten (Montpelier, Vt.) and Samuel Bird (North Andover, Mass.), and Bradley Bird Hay and wife Karen (Atlanta); grandchildren Cameron Hay (Sarasota, Fla.) and Jacob Hay (Baton Rogue, La.). Deborah is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.

The funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Westbrook Warren Congregational Church on Main Street in Westbrook on Friday Feb. 3.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Debby to Compassus Hospice, in Scarborough and Gorham House, in Gorham.