PORTLAND / BUXTON – Donald “Don” John Ward, 66, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Jan. 24, 2023 with his brother, Jim, and sister-in-law, Susan, by his side.

Don was born in Portland on April 18, 1956, the son of Eileen and John Ward. From a young age, Don loved dressing up as a cowboy and affectionately earned the nickname “Wyatt,” after Wyatt Earp. As he grew up, Don developed a passion for reading that followed him into adulthood, where he read his way through thousands of books on various genres including history, politics, and religion. Don also possessed a love of sports and classic shows such as “Murder, She Wrote” and “The Night Stalker”.

Don’s intelligent wit was unmatched, as he had the unique ability to amaze anyone with his extensive knowledge on all subjects, while simultaneously bringing about a roar of laughter.

Sundays were his favorite, as he had an outstanding outing with his brother, Jim, to run errands together, discuss the latest and greatest in politics, and catch up on the family goings-on. Much like his charitable mother, Don always led with his heart, giving to those in need without a second thought. His loss is immeasurable, but so was the love he left behind.

Don is survived by his siblings Thomas Ward, Valora Baker and her husband Skip, John Ward and his wife Kristal, and James Ward and his wife Susan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A burial service will be held in the spring. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, for their support and care provided to Don in his final days, memorial contributions can be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

180 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

