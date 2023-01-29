PORTLAND – Kristi A. Bennett, 61, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2023 after a long illness of Interstitial Lung Disease, with her family by her side.

She was born in Caribou on Aug. 3, 1961; one of four children to the late Ivan and Millie Bennett.

Kristi was a graduate of Caribou High class of 1979. She graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1984. She then went on to specialize in Neonatal ICU nursing where she worked at Miami Children’s Hospital for several years and then at Maine Medical Center for 36 years. She so loved taking care of the babies.

Kristi loved to travel and was fortunate enough to visit Thailand, Greece, Scotland, England, Alaska, and many of the Caribbean Islands.

She enjoyed camping and outings with friends and family. As her disease progressed she still enjoyed her weekend getaways; not to mention, going out to restaurants with friends and family wining and dining.

Kristi is survived by her sister, Susan Turcotte of Portland, her sister, Kathleen Bennett and sister-in-law, Bettina Blanchard of Portland; and her nephew, Kyle Livingston of Yarmouth.

Kristi was predeceased by her parents Millie and Ivan Bennett of Caribou; and her brother, Steven Bennett of Portland.

A celebration of Kristi’s life will be held at a later date this summer for friends and relatives.

Arrangements are with Jones, Rich, & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NICU at Maine Medical Center and/or to the American Lung Association.