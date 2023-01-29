WINDHAM – With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Robert Leigh Turner, 76, of Windham. Bob passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters on Jan. 25, 2023. Born on March 27, 1946, in Andover, New Brunswick, Canada, he was a devoted husband, father, and community leader.

He married Bonnie Bowden, the love of his life, on April 10, 1970, and they shared a beautiful 52-year marriage together. His family was the greatest joy of his life, including daughter Heidi Turner L’Heureux and her husband Bob, children Brandon, Connor, and Grace; Tammie Turner and her husband Michael Madore, children Maclain and Sydney; and Amy Turner Carter and her husband Casey, children Ella and Colby.

Bob graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 1965 and the University of Maine – Portland in 1969. He supported his family through a successful career in sales and as a business owner. Throughout his life, he was committed to community service and involvement, often taking on leadership roles. He served as president of his high school senior class, and while his children were young and living in Brewer, he was a coach and board member of the Police Athletic League and a member and president of the Brewer Kiwanis Club. In 2001, he joined the Anah Shrine in Bangor, where he held many roles and was honored as the illustrious Sir Potentate in 2016. He was also a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, Court 150. For 11 years he served on the Board of Governors at the Boston Shriners Hospital for Children and two of those years as Chairman of the Board.

Bob was a member of Windham Hill United Church of Christ where he was an active member, Chairman of Trustees, and Co-Chair with his wife for the Festival of Trees. He also cherished his time spent at Little Sebago Lake, where he and his family shared years of joyful memories. His grandchildren, who call him “Bonka”, will carry on his love for the lake and will continue his traditions. Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Calling hours are Friday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m., Dolby Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Rd. in Windham. Funeral service and reception is Saturday Feb. 4, at 11 a.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, in Windham.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to A Cure in Sight for Ocular Melanoma at Acureinsight.org.

a donation to:

A Cure in Sight for

Ocular Melanoma at

Acureinsight.org.

