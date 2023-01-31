The state Department of Education wants to change Maine’s special education law to increase the age of student eligibility for services from 20 to 22.

The proposal would codify a practice that Maine adopted back in 2021 after an appeals court found Rhode Island in violation of the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act for failing to offer special education services to disabled students beyond the age of 21. Supporters say raising the eligibility cap is “the right thing to do,” but critics claim school districts don’t have the money, staff, or resources to do right by this vulnerable population.

“We are keenly aware of the importance in ensuring that all young people in Maine – including those with disabilities – exit high school ready to pursue meaningful opportunities,” said Carrie Woodcock of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act State Advisory Panel. “For some young people with disabilities, the option to receive special education services up to age 22 will make the difference in their ability to successfully prepare for adulthood.”

Some opponents question whether the public school system is the right place to best serve this population, and note that adult services programs funded through the state Department of Health and Human Services would be a better fit for 20- and 21-year-olds than K-12 schools. Others say they might like to increase their eligibility age for special education services, but lack the certified staff and money to adequately serve the population already enrolled.

“Our concerns are not about providing services to adult students with disabilities,” Eileen King, executive director of the Maine School Superintendents Association, said during testimony before the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee in Augusta on Tuesday. “They are about successfully providing services with the appropriate level of funding and the certified staff that is needed to do so.”

Since 2021, when it ordered school districts to increase the eligibility age for special education services, the state Department of Education has been reimbursing school districts serving this new population of students between the ages of 20 and 22 through its special education reimbursement formula, said Erin Frazier, the department’s director of special services and inclusive education. In the 2021-22 school year, the department was notified of just 95 such cases, Frazier said.

But some believe the size of this group is going to grow quickly as some adult services case managers who face the same financial and staffing shortages that weigh on public schools urge parents to keep children who are veterans of the special education system enrolled in public schools longer and other parents file new disability claims to obtain school services for children who have stopped attending school regularly.

Eric Herlan, a lawyer with Drummond Woodsum who has represented Maine public schools for 35 years with a focus on disability law and special education, warned that the Department of Education’s proposed bill, L.D. 98, would allow the state Department of Health and Human Services adult services program to leave these young adults in the public school system for as long as possible, which he argued is not good preparation for the rest of their lives.

“Don’t let Adult Services kick the can down the road,” said Herlan, who suggested the court had gotten the eligibility ruling wrong. “There is nothing in (the bill) that makes clear that adult services in DHHS must continue to serve persons with disabilities between the ages of 20 and 22. Without any mandate for DHHS, the worry is that they will defer support for these people until the latest possible time.”

Kathy Hamblen, Gorham’s special services director, said Maine school districts are already hearing from families that are being told by adult service providers that their 20-year-old children will not be put on appropriate service lists until they turn 22 because they expect them to take advantage of the additional two years of schooling available since the Rhode Island court ruling came out. It is leading to some people staying in public school settings long after their peers have graduated, she said.

“It has been difficult for them to remain in their high school for two years longer,” she said. “They no longer have the peers in their school who knew them, supported them, and included them at lunch or in class. They have expressed that they are bored after six years of high school and, even with a bit of fear for the unknown changes in their future, they are ready for the next step.”

The extended service time should be based on the need for a smooth transition to adult services, not a two-year delay of pushing off age-appropriate services, Hamblen said.

“The law will extend eligibility for any student with a disability until age 22 who has not yet earned a high school diploma,” said Gay Anne McDonald, executive director of the Maine Administrators of Services for Children with Disabilities. “The new age eligibility would expand the school’s special education … obligation to include students without diplomas who may assert that they have not received a diploma because of an unrecognized disability. The reach of (this bill) is broader than assumed.”

