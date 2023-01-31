MID COAST HOSPITAL

Nerlande Madison Charite, born Jan. 17 to Nesly Charite and Renouse Dameus of Freeport. Grandparents are Raymond Dameus and Andieula Dolcee, both of Haiti. Sibling of Nerly Charite.

MAINE MEDICAL CENTER

Stefano John Piacentini, born Dec. 21, 2022, to Jamie Lowery Piacentini and Ryan James Piacentini of Cumberland Foreside. Grandparents are Kathleen Lowery and John Lowery, Sr., of Cumberland Foreside, and MaryAnn Piacentini and Richard Piacentini of Portland. Great-grandparents are Wilfred and Wendy Joy of Yarmouth, and Patrick Joseph Lowery of Portland.

