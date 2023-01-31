SATURDAY

Post 20 monthly supper, includes apple butter roasted pork loin, rosemary roasted potatoes, peas in butter sauce, cheesy bread, and pumpkin spice cake with cream cheese icing. 5 to 6 p.m. Brunswick Post 20 American Legion Hall, 1 Columbus Drive, Brunswick. Cost is $12. Reservations requested. Please include name, phone number, number of meals needed, and dine-in or to-go by emailing [email protected] or call 721-1172 and leave a message. Dinner proceeds and donations will benefit the American Legion Auxiliary President’s Project to help prevent suicide in veterans.

Public baked bean supper, features baked kidney and pea beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. $10 for adults and $5 for ages 11 and younger. Eat in or take out, no pre-orders. Masks are encouraged for the unvaccinated. Contact: 892-1875.

