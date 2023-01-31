BIDDEFORD — Noella Joncas, 101, passed away on January 26, 2023 at St. Andre Health Care in Biddeford.

Noella was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and she was educated in Sanford schools. She was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Samson) Laitres. Noella was a member of St. Joseph Church and married John P. Joncas on June 15, 1946, in Sanford, Maine.

Noella moved to Biddeford in 1946 and worked at Jagger’s Mill in Sanford and Saco Tanning Corporation before becoming a stitcher for 30 years at Kesslen Shoe in Kennebunk and Nike in Saco. Noella enjoyed cross stitching, knitting, sewing, cake decorating and baking. Noella was a proud member of American Legion Auxiliary, Post #26.

Noella was preceded in death by: her husband, John P. Joncas; brother, Raymond Laitres; brother, Roland Laitres; sister, Diana Hupe; and sister, Rita Lavigne.

She is survived by: her son, Robert Joncas and wife Carol of Biddeford; daughter, Priscille Pickard of Cumming, Georgia; daughter, Jacqueline Cucugliello of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: