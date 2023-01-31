TOPSHAM – Andre G. Philippon, 84, of Topsham, died Jan. 18, 2023, at Mid-Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born Sept. 22, 1938, to Joseph L. and Rose Anna (Fortin) Philippon.

He worked in construction. Upon retiring he pursued his lifelong interests in beekeeping and gardening. He completed his early education at St. John’s School and graduated from Brunswick High School. He earned a BA from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., an MA and a PHD from Toronto University in Canada.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Rita (Philippon) Barr and her husband, Robert W. Barr, Jr of Pembroke.

﻿Surviving are three sisters, Sr. Mary Rita (Monique) Philippon, s.m.s.m. of Waltham, Mass., Ursula (Philippon) Desjardins and her husband Leo Desjardins of Brunswick, Marie Anita Philippon of Topsham, two brothers, Claude R. Philippon and his wife Barbara of Brunswick, and Benoit G. Philippon of St. Paul, Minn. In addition he leaves two nephews, Michael Desjardins and family of Eliott, and Daniel Philippon and his family of St. Paul, Minn.

A MASS of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 on March 1, at St Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick. A private committal will be held in the spring time.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in his name

can be made to a charity

of your choosing

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous