FREEDOM, N.H. – Benjamin Joseph Larrabee, 28, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. For full obituary and to offer online condolences, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

