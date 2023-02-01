Midcoast residents will yearn for December’s mild weather after this weekend, as meteorologists predict wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour and wind chills reaching -41° Fahrenheit, cold enough to cause hypothermia or frostbite in 10 minutes or less.

The cold blast coming from Canada will mark the chilliest temperatures seen in Southern Maine since 1943, according to the National Weather Service.

In preparation, Bath, Brunswick, Harpswell and Wiscasset will open warming shelters for any residents without heat or electricity at several locations.

“We’re fortunate to have some nonprofit organizations and religious groups ready to assist the city and provide safe, warm locations for people in need,” said Marc Meyers, Bath city manager.

The Bath YMCA at 303 Centre St. will be open during operating hours — 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday — for warming and cell phone charging. The First Baptist Church at 851 Washington St. also will open its doors for anyone trying to warm up or charge phones. Light snacks also will be available.

Brunswick Public Safety said a warming shelter will be open for residents at 84 Union St., located behind the Hannaford.

Advertisement

Harpswell will open three warming shelters.

Bailey’s Island Community Center at 2141 Harpswell Islands Road, will be open 24 hours on Friday and Saturday with kitchen access. Cundys Harbor Library located at 935 Cundys Harbor Road, will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, without food service. Orr’s Island Library at 1699 Harpswell Islands Road will be open Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with coffee, tea and snacks.

Wiscasset residents can find refuge at the Wiscasset Community Center, located at 242 Gardiner Road. The center has a generator in case of power outages and will be open Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with access to a kitchen, bathrooms, showers, water and Wi-Fi.

Some Midcoast towns like Topsham will not have designated warming stations due to a lack of staffing, according to Police Chief Marc Hagan.

Residents of Bowdoinham and Phippsburg can go to their local fire departments or a neighboring town with an available warming shelter. However, should Bowdoinham experience a power outage, town manager Nicole Briand said a warming center will be opened.

The National Weather Service in Gray said temperatures should bounce back to normal on Sunday. Until then, they are advising people to stay indoors as much as possible.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: