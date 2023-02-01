FARMINGDALE – Peter Rice, 81, from East Boothbay, died Jan. 25, 2023.
A Renaissance Man and Vietnam Veteran of many talents, he taught and mentored the young and old in the U.S. Army, Searsport High School, and proprietor of the Toy Soldier in Bath. His greatest admonishment was “Pass it On.”
He is survived by his wife, Andy Alley; his sons James Rice, Joshua and Caleb Alley; former wife, Rebbecca; nieces Chelle and Patricia; his grandchildren Nathan, Michael, Toby, Zackeri, Garreth, Sarah, Ryan, Keara, and Kaelyn.
A Celebration of Life was held last August while he was still with us and family will scatter his ashes this summer.
Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Peter’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.
At ease, Captain. You are Relieved.
Donations may be
made to the
Wounded Warriors Project.
