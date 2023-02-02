CASCO – Albert “Ted” E. Craig, Jr., 83 passed away on Jan. 28, 2023 at MaineGeneral Long Term Care, Glenridge, located in Augusta.

He was born in Portland, May 29, 1939 to Albert E. Craig, Sr. and Beatrice (Proctor) Craig. He graduated from South Portland High School, in 1957.

He served our Nation as a member of the Army National Guard from 1956 to 1965. He was called to active duty during the “Berlin Crisis” and sent for training for 10 months in the armored tank division first to Fort Stewart, Ga. then to Fort Campbell, Ky., with the possibility of being sent to Berlin, Germany. The Berlin crisis ended without incident.

The beautiful summer month of July, 1959 on Pequawket Lake “Teddybear” met the love of his life. Our mother told him to let go of her boat, and he never did. Ted and Judith (Curran) married, Sept. 22, 1962. Together for 63 years, their life together seems like a blip with our mother recently commenting “where did all those years go?” Our father worked proudly for the Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company, (A&P Supermarket), as a produce manager, being transferred to Rumford. They spent many memorable years and made many friends but their love was being close to family and together began their search for property.

They soon found and fell in love with a camp on Little Sebago Lake, purchased and began to convert the camp to a home. Always the perfectionist, our father was quite the handy man, framing walls for bedrooms, bathroom, an aisle for the kitchen, and a beautiful bow window, which they moved into place in one piece.

Ted ended his career with A&P Supermarket with the closing of the final store in Maine. He soon found a new passion working for Sanborn’s Trucking, as an outbound supervisor, for many years. Carolina Freight purchased Sanborn’s trucking, only to be itself purchased by ABF Freight company from which he retired.

His hobbies were many: archery, hunting (loading his own ammo), swimming, and boating and our personal favorite classic pianist. From our earliest memory we can remember being serenaded to sleep with our father at the piano.

As the years passed, they sold their little home on Little Sebago, and purchased their home on Big Sebago. There he spent many an enjoyable afternoon boating with family, gardening with evenings watching the latest movie or a favorite western classic on his big screen TV.

He leaves behind his beloved “wifey”; his two children, Jeffery S. Craig and his wife Nancy of Standish, Deborah A. Newcomb and her husband Robert of Swanville; three grandchildren, Scott J. Craig, of Casco, Nicole E. Lemieux and husband Ronnie of Naples, Alexander J. Newcomb of Swanville; and three great-grandchildren, Avah, Regan, Kinsley Lemieux; extended family and friends.

We invite all to attend as we honor him, Sunday, Feb. 5, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dolby Blais & Segee Funeral Home located at 434 River Rd., South Windham. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. Reception immediately at the church hall, with burial to follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.

The family would like to thank the dedicated CNA and Nursing staff of The Valley. Their commitment to ensuring his comfort and love they showed to him we shall never forget.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider donating to: The Activity Fund, Glenridge, MaineGeneral Health, Office of Philanthropy,

P.O. Box 828,

Waterville, ME 04903 or

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, at give.michaeljfox.org.