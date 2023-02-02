GORHAM – Martha J. Huff, 84, passed away on Jan. 25, 2023 in Machias, due to cancer.

She was born Dec. 29, 1938 in Brattleboro, Vt., daughter of William Justin and Barbara Elizabeth (Smith) Minnick.

Martha always enjoyed school at every level. She graduated at the age of 17 from Manchester (Connecticut) High School with honors. She received a scholarship to Nasson College in Springvale where she ultimately connected with her sweetheart, Richard C. Huff.

Martha and Richard regularly attended Bar Mills Community Church in Buxton. Their cottage on Bonny Eagle Lake was a favorite gathering spot for friends and family. She worked several years for the York County Extension office, then later at the University of Southern Maine, Gorham. Martha thoroughly enjoyed and took great pride in her work as a bookkeeper and computer programmer, in one department receiving commendations for excellence.

She enjoyed planning and traveling to experience places in England and Europe with her brother, John, and many places around this country with her brother, Bill and his wife.

After she retired, she and her husband enjoyed going out to eat every noon; and giving their waitress a big tip.

Martha was predeceased by her dear husband of 52 years; her brother, William A. Minnick, of Cupertino, Calif.; and her parents.

She is survived by her sister, Elinor M. Sanford of Alexander, her brother, John D. Minnick of Fort Myers, Fla.; as well as many nieces and nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes there will be a family gathering in her honor in the spring. She will be cremated and interred to rest beside her husband in the Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery on River Road in Hollis.

Martha’s family wishes to thank all the medical and hospice staff who were so kind and helpful to her and to us in her final year.