ST. GEORGE – Donald “Jake” Jacobson, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland surrounded by close loved ones, the Cyrs and the Mynicks.

Jake was born Nov. 12, 1931 to Robert and Georgie (Smalley) Jacobson. He grew up in St. George, attended the Long Cove School, graduated from St. George High School, and was a lifelong resident of the town. Jake was proud of his Swedish heritage, and proud to be an American.

Jake served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After returning from Fort Sill, Okla., he was employed at the Maine State Prison. Through hard work and the example of his elder brother, Kenneth, Jake rose through the ranks to become Colonel and Chief of Security of the Maine State Prison, a position he held for decades. He was well known for his fairness and insight in his treatment of prisoners, and for his excellent skill, judgment and reliability in managing and working with corrections staff. After retiring from the Department of Corrections, Jake worked as a carpenter for Maritime Energy for a number of years.

From an early age, Jake enjoyed being outdoors with friends and the chance to contribute to his family by hunting, clamming, delivering milk from Watts’ farm, working at the quarry, gathering balsam tips for wreaths and mowing lawns. He was also a talented carpenter and handyman, dug his own well, raked his yard constantly, loved a good burn pile, and was shingling his own roof into his eighth decade of life.

Jake had an early and lasting interest in everything about baseball, and was never happier than when playing ball or listening or watching a ballgame. He was well known as a talented pitcher in his high school years, and continued to play for the St. George Torpedos as part of the Twilight League for many years as a young adult. Jake was an avid A’s, Red Sox and Seadogs fan. In later life, Jake was delighted to be recruited by Joshua McPhail to serve as a bench coach for the 7th and 8th grade boys’ baseball team at St. George Elementary school. He cherished that involvement.

Jake was also a self-described animal lover. Any cat (especially Arthur and Mookie) or dog (especially Shadow, Bubba, Punch and Benny) lucky enough to be in Jake’s orbit was treated like royalty.

Jake loved taking care of his Smalleytown property, with its ever-expanding lawn. He was a tireless worker in anything he undertook, and an independent, active man who was always looking for ways to help and have fun with his friends and family.

He was especially close all his life to his brothers, Raymond (Doris) and Kenneth Jacobson (Lucille). His early devotion to and love for his parents and brothers expanded to include lifelong, special affection for, nephew Kenneth Jr. and his wife Wendy Jacobson of Appleton, to nephew Steven Jacobson of St. George (Rosemarie), to grandniece Julie Jacobson Cyr (Brian), to Julie and Brian’s children Katherine Cyr and Nolan Cyr, to his friend Alison Wholey Briggs and to Daniel Mynick and Anna Mynick, who were as close to Jake as any grandfather. Jake was part of Wholey-Mynick day to day family life for decades, and was loved by the Wholey-Fennessey family and the Wholey-Tourigny family, gathering for holidays and keeping up with all their doings.

Jake is survived by his brother, Kenneth Jacobson and friend Abbie Kiersted.

In addition to his parents, Jake was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Jacobson, by sisters-in-law Doris Jacobson and Lucille Jacobson; and by nephews Steven Jacobson and Kenneth Jacobson, Jr.

Friends-new and old, near and far- meant a lot to Jake. He leaves behind friends too numerous to list in full, but had a special and strong connection with best friends Gary and Sandra Hyvarinen, and with friends Ted Cotton, Jim Fales, Shelly and Bob Gagne, Randy Gagne, Lee and Nancy Kragh, Russell Lawrence, Jeannie Lewis, Steven Maxwell, Joshua McPhail, Karl Niemi, Timothy Polky, Bobby Joe Polky and David Wakely.

The Wholey-Mynick, and Cyr families would like to thank the St. George Ambulance crew that tended to Jake, the ER Staff at Pen Bay Medical Center, and all the nurses and doctors who cared for Jake at Maine Medical Center. Their care, skill and kindness made Jake’s brief illness easier for him, and for those he loved. Special thanks are extended to caregivers that added years to Jake’s life: Dr. Nena Ragay-Lundkvist of Togus, Dr. Robert Merrill of Rockport and Dr. Jennifer Hillstrom of Portland.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13 at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, at First Baptist Church (33 Wiley’s Corner Rd., St. George), followed by fellowship refreshments at the Wiley’s Corner Grange next door to the Church. Burial will take place in the spring; announcement of the date will follow at a later date.

To share a memory or condolence with Jake’s friends and family, please visit their Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com.

Donations in Jake’s memory would be gratefully received by the

Pope Memorial Humane Society,

P.O. Box 1294,

Rockland, ME, 04841,

or by the

St. George Firefighters & Ambulance Association,

P.O. Box 249,

Tenants Harbor, ME 04860

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous