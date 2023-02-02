Legion Post bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 4, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Kidney beans, navy beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. $12; $6 children ages 5-11; free under age 5. All you can eat.

White Rock bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 4, 4:30-6 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Indoors, eat-in or takeout, no pre-orders. Kidney and pea beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. Face masks encouraged. $10; $5 under 12. Visit Facebook for updates: facebook.com/whiterockcommunityclub.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Feb. 8, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks required.

