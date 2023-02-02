SANFORD – Leon J. Tanguay, 98, of Sanford, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Portland following a three-year battle with colon cancer. Leon will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He shared 52 years of marriage and raised five children with his wife Irene before her death in 2000.

Leon was born on April 11, 1924, to Ernest and Lydia (Rouleau) Tanguay in Sanford where he grew up and attended local schools. Following school, he proudly served in the U.S Army during World War II. He served his country valiantly, earning the Silver Star Service Medal and was held as a prisoner of war from August 1944 to April 1945. After completing his term in the military, he returned to Sanford. Leon worked as a mason with his brother Lionel at Tanguay Masons and then for many years at Bowley Construction before retiring in 2009 at the age of 85.

Leon was a man who was dedicated to his faith, his family, and his country. He was a devout Catholic and had been a communicant of St. Therese of Lisieux Parish in Sanford. He loved to play the harmonica and play cards with his family. He also enjoyed cooking and working in his garden. He was an avid sports fan and especially liked watching the Boston Red Sox. In his younger years he also enjoyed playing softball and bowling.

Leon was a very social man with many friends and was involved in many different groups. He was a 3rd and 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, the Elks, the VFW, the Disabled American Veterans, the Springvale Social Club, the Lafayette Social Club, the American Legion, the Ex-POWs, the Franco-American Vets, Rolling Thunder Chapter 1, and he was also involved with Wreaths across America. He had recently been honored by the City of Sanford when the street where he lived was renamed Tanguay Street in his honor.

Leon was predeceased by his wife, Irene; his son-in-law, Frank Goodhue; one great-grandchild; and eight siblings, Olive Bergeron, Gerard Tanguay, Cecile Therrien, Alma Luneau, Lillian Perreault, Rita Demers, Lionel Tanguay and Theresa Beauchesne.

Surviving are five children, Denise Lamontagne of Scarborough, Marian Cote and her husband John of Waterboro, Celeste Bemis and her husband Scott of Springvale, Ginette Goodhue of Saco and Tim Tanguay and his wife Deana of Santa Cruz, Calif.; 13 grandchildren, Adam Lamontagne, Amanda Tanguay, Lydia Cote, Nicholas Cote, Jordan Bernard, Kendra Bernard, Courtnye Bemis, Greta Goodhue, Gretchen Goodhue, Garret Goodhue, Genelle Goodhue, Leon Tanguay and Luke Tanguay; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Arseneault; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford. A live stream of the service will also be available at the parish website https://stthereseparishmaine.org/livestream. Interment with Military Honors will be held in the spring at Saint Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to erect a Women Veterans Memorial Monument at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.

Donations may be sent to the

Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Association,

83 Stanley Rd.,

Springvale, ME 04083.

On the memo line please notate Women Veterans Memorial Monument Fund.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous