CHARLSTON, S.C. – On the night of Jan. 3, 2023, Dr. Patricia A. Bredenberg left this world at the age of 83. She made her home in Cape Elizabeth but spent her last days with family in Charleston, S.C.

Patricia was born in New Jersey and raised with her sister, Jean Marie, by her mother, Jeanette Vreeland.

She made her career in nursing and became one of the first Nurse Practitioners and went on to get a Ph.D. as well. We liked to tease that she was in 22nd grade! She was a dedicated healer and achieved great satisfaction in helping those in need. Her drive led her to champion many causes over her lifetime.

She was a staunch advocate for women’s rights and a dedicated patron to causes that focused on the conservation of natural resources and animal habitats. She was also active in dog and cat adoption and had many pets, some “unadoptable,” over the years.

Patricia was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Marie Corrigan, by exactly one year to the day. Their relationship was strong, and it comforts her family to know they are reunited at last.

She is survived by her husband and constant companion, Carl Bredenberg. She was the love of his life and his best friend. He will miss her every day until they are reunited. Patricia is also survived by her son, Charlie Bredenberg, and her grandson Jackson of Paradise Valley, Mont. She is also survived by her daughter, Linnea Roumillat (Billy), and her grandchildren, William and Blynn of Charleston, S.C.

There will be a celebration of Life for Patricia on her favorite running beach in Cape Elizabeth in June.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, 843-614-8494

Patricia loved the natural world, so in lieu of flowers, plant a tree or hang a bird house so we can honor her beauty, intellect, and strength, for years to come.

