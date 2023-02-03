SACO – James G. Standerfer, 62, of Storer Street, passed away Tuesday Jan. 24, 2023 at his residence.
He was born in Arizona, the son of Ronald and Barbara Standerfer.
James was a computer service technician with the University of New Hampshire from 1985 until 1987.
He was a tutor and received his PhD in Science Theoretical Physics from St. Andrews in Scotland. James was later a tutor for the University of Maine in Orono and a substitute teacher for RSU 23 (Saco).
He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Saco and Biddeford.
He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara, in 2009.
James is survived by his father, Ronald Standerfer, of Gulf Stream, Fla;
A memorial service will be held Saturday Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco. Rev. Niki Norman will officiate. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Dennett, Craig and Pate, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his services.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.