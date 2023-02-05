SACO – Ann L. (Knox) Beote, 92, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2023.

She was born in Westbrook on March 17, 1930, the daughter of the late Victor and Annie (Eason) Knox.

She graduated from Thornton Academy in 1948 and attended Northeastern School of Accounting.

Ann will always be remembered for her love of knitting and making socks and being with her beloved family.

She predeceased by her brothers William, Robert, Stanley, Thomas, and Richard Knox; and her former husband, John Beote who passed away in 1992.

Ann is survived by her children Barry Beote and his wife Rochelle of Florida, and Linda Bradbury and her husband Neil of Hollis; grandchildren Rachel Zehala and her husband Doug, Heather Rideout, Amanda Paquette and her husband Jeff and Erin Wakefield and her husband Matt; great-grandchildren Olivia, Emma, Lorelai, Finly, Dani, and David; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to the

Animal Refuge League,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098