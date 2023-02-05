MARTINSBURG W.Va. – Eric Dacres McMillan, 92, died Jan. 6, 2023, at the Martinsburg, Va. hospital after a brief illness.

He was born Dec. 20, 1930, in Belgrade, a son of Martin and Ellen (Wright) McMillan. Eric graduated from Wells High School in 1949, then entered the U.S. Navy.

After an honorable discharge, he attended the Univ. of Maine in Orono where he received a degree in Education. He taught at Erskine Academy in South China for a short time. After moving to Manassas, Va., he taught high school math for many years. He relocated to Martinsburg, W.Va. after retiring.

Eric loved outdoor activities including golf, hunting and fishing. He raised Brittany Spaniels for bird hunting for several years. Recently he enjoyed attending weekly Beano games with friends.

He was predeceased by brothers Ian, Donald and Leonard, and sisters Thelma, Helen, Theo, Evelyn and Vivian.

He is survived by nieces Gayle (Walt) Stanwyck, of Wells, and Boynton Beach, Fla. and Karen Mauldin, of Yarmouth.

A scholarship has been established in his name at Wells High School.

A private burial will be held in the spring at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Augusta.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous