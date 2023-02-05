GORHAM – Grace (Dyer) Jordan, 95, of Gorham, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at her home.

She was born Aug. 25, 1927, the daughter of Clyde G. and Mildred (Shaw) Dyer. She grew up in Westbrook and attended Westbrook High School. Grace started her working life at S.D. Warren as a paper sorter and later worked as a bookkeeper for both Edwards and Walker hardware store and Stultz Electric. Her last job before retirement was office manager at South Portland Nursing Home.

In retirement, Grace started her own business, crocheting baby sets, hats, and gloves which she sold in stores in several states. Grace also volunteered at Maine Medical Center for several years, receiving awards for her many hours. Grace was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Grace was predeceased by her brothers George, James, Byron and Adrian Dyer.

She is survived by her daughter, Bette McCallister and her husband Walter of Gorham; her sisters Myrtle Miller of Biddeford and Mary Bruns of South Portland; her grandchildren, Paul White and his wife Valerie of Sherman Texas, Jennifer Wilson and her husband David White of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Suzette Sass and her husband Brad of South Portland; her great-grandchildren, Paul White, Jr., Kristopher White, Megan White, Jared White, Matthew Inman, Kayla Beaulieu, Ariana Jackson, Elizabeth Sass and Sophia Sass; and her great-great-grandchildren, Lilia and Eve White, Nolan and Charlotte White, Landyn York, Elijah Beaulieu, Blake Inman, Logan and Ava Jackson.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, with a memorial service to follow at 12 p.m.

To view Grace’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Donations can be made in Grace’s name to Hospice of Southern Maine by going to http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give.

