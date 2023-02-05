PORTLAND – On the evening of Jan. 29, 2023, Jan H. Rosberg, 88, formerly of Cornish, passed away at The Cedars of Portland due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Born to Frederick and Hazel Herbst of Lynn, Mass. in 1934, she received her bachelor’s degree with honors in sociology from Boston University.

While attending the University, Jan met a dashing, young Army veteran, who later would become her husband. Jan was also an active member of Tri Delta Sorority. In 1956, Jan married Len Rosberg in Baltimore, Md. where she had attended high school. Together they raised four children, Kristin, Kimberley, Cindy and Jon.

Jan is preceded in death by her husband, Len; and her daughter, Kimberley.

She is survived by her three children, Kristin, Cindy and Jon, their spouses; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Jan was passionate about teaching high school English, volunteering, reading and extensive traveling. She belonged to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, The Keswick Club, Red Hat Society and the Riverside United Methodist Church.

Jan was a very kind, generous and outgoing person with many lifelong friends. Jan also had an amazing compassion for all animals, and the family had many furry members throughout the years.

There will be no immediate services. A graveside service and interment will be held this spring in Belmont, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an animal shelter

of your choice.