STANDISH – Krista Eva Wiedmann, passed away on Jan. 28, 2023 at the age of 72.

Krista was born on Oct. 31, 1950 and was the daughter of Franz M. and Eva H. Hansen. She was a graduate of Westbrook High School and Plus-Gray’s School of Business. Krista was employed for 29 years as a secretary at the Gorham High School until her retirement in 2005.

Krista had a very kind, loving, caring heart and a joy to be around. She loved recipes, cookbooks and was a great cook. She especially liked going out to dinner with friends and family. Krista loved her shelties and for the last few years her cat.

Krista is survived by her aunt, Doris Hansen of Windham; and several cousins in America and in Germany.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all her friends and neighbors who were so caring to her.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Maine St., Westbrook on Saturday Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Dolby Funeral Chapel, Windham.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to

Animal Refuge League

690 Stroudwater St.

Westbrook, ME 04092

or charity of your choice

