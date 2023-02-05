NORTH SACO – Leonard G. Johnson passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2023, surrounded by family.

Leonard was born in Saco on Nov. 16, 1928. He was the tenth of 11 children born to Arlington F. and Lillian Hayford Johnson. He attended schools in Saco, graduating from Thornton Academy on June 18, 1947.

Soon after, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served for over 20 years, retiring on Feb. 29, 1968, as a master sergeant. His basic training was conducted at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. From there he moved onto Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colo. where he attended military schools in administration, finance, and accounting. While in the Air Force he served in Korea from 1951-1952, Hawaii from 1958-1961, and on an Air Force Mission in Venezuela from 1964-1967, as finance supervisor.

While he was in Venezuela, he coached little league baseball and was secretary and treasurer of the Embassy Bowling League. During his stay in Hawaii, he oversaw the accounts control section where he was responsible for filing over 360 monthly reports for the vast Pacific Air Force network and as secretary and treasurer of several bowling leagues.

After retiring from the Air Force, Leonard started Lenco, Inc. where he sold and serviced Troy-Built rototillers and other lawn and garden equipment for over 20 years. He was a life member of V.F.W., DAV., A.F. Sergeant Association, and sponsor of the A.F. memorial in Washington, D.C. He was also a member of the Thornton Academy 1811. He made a cash donation to Thornton Academy who honored the donation by naming their dance studio after him.

His hobbies included dancing, bowling, horseshoes, gardening and traveling. He and his wife June had traveled around the United States, including Hawaii, Canada, and the Panama Canal area. He enjoyed his Saturday nights with his three sons playing hearts in the basement (they were too loud to be upstairs).

He was predeceased by seven brothers, Walter, Kenneth, Everett, Lincoln (WWII Saipan), Carleton, Mahlon and Elwin and three sisters, Louise Chenevert, Helen Thomas, Evelyn Kimball; a stepdaughter, Lynn Warner; his great-great-grandson, Kyle; and his wife of 37 years, June.

He is survived by three sons, Jeffery, Michael, and Alan; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

His wish was to be cremated and his ashes to be kept above ground.

A memorial service to celebrate Leonard’s life will be held on Wednesday Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. at the North Saco Congregational Church.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

He sends his love to everyone and reminds everyone to remember that “life is for the living and memories are for the dead. May God be with you ALL as he has been with me throughout my happy and wonderful lifetime. Keep smiling.”

In lieu of flowers a

donation can be made to

North Saco Church,

P.O. Box 706,

Saco, ME 04072