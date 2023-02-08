AUBURN – Glenice Nelson Bowie, 99, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, at Clover Manor on Feb. 3, 2023.

She was born in New Gloucester on Sept. 8, 1923, to John Otis Nelson and Ivy Edwards Nelson. She was raised on Bald Hill in New Gloucester and graduated Salutatorian from New Gloucester High School in the class of 1941. Glenice continued her education at Farmington State Teachers College, now University of Maine Farmington, with a BS degree in 1945, and followed that later with a Masters degree from the University of Maine.

She started teaching at Newport High School in Newport in 1945-46, where she also coached basketball. She moved on and taught school at Pennell Institute in Gray for five years. Later, she moved on to Edward Little High School, where she spent 26 years teaching College Biology, Home Economics and History.

Glenice met the love of her life, Maynard, and they were married at Old Souls Chapel in Poland Springs on June 7, 1947. Together, they enjoyed over 73 years of marriage until Maynard’s death in 2020.

Over the years, they lived in Yarmouth, Gray, New Gloucester, Auburn, West Auburn and Wales. Everywhere they lived they built great friendships with their neighbors. At their last home in Wales on Pond Road, they were fortunate to have several wonderful neighboring families who helped them out as they advanced in years, allowing them to stay in their home before moving to Clover Manor a little over three years ago.

She was a life member of the Golden Sheaf Chapter #14 of the Eastern Star, New Gloucester and a member of Auburn Retired Teachers Association, NEA, and Embroiderers Guild.

Glenice was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt. In her early years she loved to go to dances, and to play cards with her sister-in-law, Louise, and her husband, Charles.

Glenice was a terrific cook and baker, always clipping recipes from the paper or magazines to try out. She was an accomplished seamstress and cross-stitched amazing designs on her grandson’s sweaters and sweatshirts. She was the first to turn on the television to watch all the Red Sox and Patriots games. She will be missed by all that knew her.

In addition to her parents, and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Estelle Thompson of Madison and Audrey Tinkham of West Bath.

She is survived by her son, Jim and daughter in-law Sarah of Yarmouth,; her daughter, Jane and her companion Warren MacDonald of Meredith, NH; and a grandson, Jake and his wife Gina of Portland. She also leaves a sister, Jean Mitchell of San Diego, Calif.; and numerous, much loved nieces and nephews.

We’d like to thank all the staff at Clover Manor and Androscoggin Health and Hospice for their compassionate care.

A private family celebration of life will be held this summer.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Homes | 217 Turner Street Auburn, ME 04210 | (207) 783-8545.

Donations in can be made to the Maine Audubon Society in her name as she loved watching the birds at their bird feeders

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous