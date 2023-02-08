DIXFIELD – Kathryn Caiazzo Bresette, 46, of High Street in Dixfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday Feb. 4, 2023 at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness. She was born in Portland on August 15, 1976, a daughter of Timothy W. and Shirley A. (Morse) Caiazzo.

Kathy attended Lyman Moore Middle School where she played softball, and Deering High School, where she played basketball.

She was employed for a few years at Maine Medical Center, later at Margueritas, and most recently at a small convenience store in Dixfield.

Kathy truly loved her family and friends and the time they spent together. She was so full of life and always had a smile on her face and would light up any room she walked into. She was always laughing and trying to tell jokes and singing, but most of all, just loved being herself with her family and friends.

She loved her dogs Lola, Daisy, and her side kick Louie, they were her babies. Kathy loved river rafting, camping, and sitting around the campfire.

She is survived by her husband Scott Bresette; her sons Ryan Caiazzo, Scotty Bresette and daughter Adrianna Bresette; her parents Timothy W. and Shirley A. Caiazzo; brothers Timothy Caiazzo and significant other Amanda Adams, Daniel Caiazzo and significant other Heather Castonguay; nephew Tannor Castonguay and niece Makayla Caiazzo; sister-in-law Shawna Lankoulova and husband Chris; and a tremendous amount of extended family, aunts uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 11, 2023 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, with visiting from 4-6 p.m. on Friday Feb. 10, 2023.

To share memories of Kathy or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous