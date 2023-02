PORTLAND – Lisa Marie Brichetto Camara Beeler, 52, of Hanover Street, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 2, 2023 at her home. Lisa was born in Portland on March 22, 1970, the daughter of David Camara and Donna (Brichetto) Camara.

She is survived by her parents, David and Donna Camara of Portland; two daughters, Natasha Moore of Portland and Maranda Beeler of Portland; three sisters, Sarah, Elizabeth and Tina, a brother, Richard S. Brichetto Jr.; her former husband, Jimmy Beeler; two grandchildren, Amara and Tatyannah Moore; several aunts.

She was much loved and will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Lisa’s Life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Black Cow Restaurant, Exchange Street, Portland.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME. To view Lisa’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

