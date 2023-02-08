PORTLAND – Lisa Marie Brichetto Camara Beeler, 52, of Hanover Street, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 2, 2023 at her home. Lisa was born in Portland on March 22, 1970, the daughter of David Camara and Donna (Brichetto) Camara.
She is survived by her parents, David and Donna Camara of Portland; two daughters, Natasha Moore of Portland and Maranda Beeler of Portland; three sisters, Sarah, Elizabeth and Tina, a brother, Richard S. Brichetto Jr.; her former husband, Jimmy Beeler; two grandchildren, Amara and Tatyannah Moore; several aunts.
She was much loved and will be missed by many.
A Celebration of Lisa’s Life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Black Cow Restaurant, Exchange Street, Portland.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME. To view Lisa’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.