PORTLAND – Lisa Marie Brichetto Camara Beeler, 52, of Hanover Street, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 2, 2023 at her home. ﻿Lisa was born in Portland on March 22, 1970, the daughter of David Camara and Donna (Brichetto) Camara.

﻿She is survived by her parents, David and Donna Camara of Portland; two daughters, Natasha Moore of Portland and Maranda Beeler of Portland; three sisters, Sarah, Elizabeth and Tina, a brother, Richard S. Brichetto Jr.; her former husband, Jimmy Beeler; two grandchildren, Amara and Tatyannah Moore; several aunts.

﻿She was much loved and will be missed by many.

﻿A Celebration of Lisa’s Life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Black Cow Restaurant, Exchange Street, Portland.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME. To view Lisa’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

