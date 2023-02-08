HARRISGURG, Pa. – Michael Modes, 63, of Harrisburg, Pa., passed away on Jan. 28, 2023 after a brief illness. Michael was born on Dec. 7, 1959, in Portland, the son of Harold and Lillian Modes, who predeceased him while he was still in high school.

He attended the Ledgemere pre-school, which he fondly remembered many years after attending, Portland Hebrew Day School, Longfellow, and Lincoln Jr., and graduated from Deering High School in the Class of 1978. After graduating high school, Michael had a series of interesting jobs in media and advertising and lived all over the United States. He worked in Los Angeles with the Dodgers organization and also as an on air radio personality. He also worked as an advertising copywriter in Seattle, Jacksonville, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, and Harrisburg.

Michael had many and varied interests, led by his love of animals. He always had a dog or cat, or both, as his companion. He loved reading and watching—whether Dante’s Divine Comedy or the more slapstick comedy of the Marx Brothers and the Three Stooges. His innovative and creative mind also led to having many FaceBook friends throughout the country who would look forward to his clever wit on his own page, his photos of scenes in his city, and groups he created regarding baseball and politics. Michael loved a good discussion, whether regarding comedy, baseball, or politics. He will be missed by his hundreds of friends.

Michael was predeceased by numerous loving pets, the last, his beloved dog Mabel and cat Roxy.

Michael is survived by his brothers Avrohom (Alan) of Brooklyn, NY and Daniel of Chicago.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Levey Chapel, 471 Deering Ave., Portland. Rabbis Moshe Wilansky and Gary Berenson presiding. The service will also be broadcast live and will be available for future viewings on YouTube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW0wuLvc5CgeMtKwJYDlrJQ/live Interment will follow at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 159 Hicks Street, Portland. A reception will follow at Chabad House of Maine, 11 Pomeroy Street, Portland. Shiva will be held Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Chabad House.

Arrangements are by the Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to one of Michael’s favorite charities:

the Homeward Pet

Adoption Center

PO Box 2293

13132 NE 177th Place

Woodinville, WA 98072 or

to a charity of one’s choice

