FREEPORT – Dorothy V. Cummings, 96, of Freeport, peacefully passed from this life to the next on Jan. 19, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

She was active with Freeport youth especially when she and her husband built and operated Florida Lake Recreational Park. Dorothy was also active with First Baptist Church and Freeport Elders. Dorothy had a fulfilling life until the onset of dementia.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Cummings Sr.; her mother, Velma Hood; two brothers, Allen and Jewarld Giggey and her sister, Faye.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Ronald Jr. and his wife Janet, her daughter, Linda Foster and her husband Peter; and half-brother, David Hood.

She is also survived by grandchildren Sandra Sieger and husband Steve of Massachusetts, Sherry Cummings and partner Don Cook of Florida, Ronald Cummings III and his wife Andrea of Massachusetts, Georgene Dodge and husband Mark of Auburn, Lisa Daniel and husband Jason of Freeport, Matt Foster and wife Alanna of Freeport, April Allen and husband Kevin of Durham, and Michael Sundstrom and wife Lisa of West Virginia. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Cummings family.

Donations in her memory may be sent to Greater Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous