In lieu of flowers please conShirley (Hyde) MacInnes, 84, of Harpswell, ME was born August 14, 1938, in New Britain CT passed away on February 14, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, B. Scott MacInnes, brother Robert Hyde and his wife Gail of Southington CT, stepchildren Linda Diraffaele of Dedham MA, Bruce MacInnes of Foxboro Ma, Rosemary Mcgall of Brunswick ME; son in-law Robert Murphy Sr; grandchildren James Gleason of Portland ME, Daniel Taunton and Shanon Taunton of Bristol, CT; Robert Murphy Jr of Freeport ME; Tina Dubois of Sabattus ME; Michelle Lamoreau of Gardiner ME; Shirley Griggs of Bellevue FL; Sabrina Thomas of Lewiston ME; Many great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents William and Ruth Hyde, her son James Taunton, sister Eleanor Davis, husband Robert Freeman, step children Rosalie Freeman and Russell Freeman Granddaughter Stacy Grenier.

Shirley was a bookkeeper in the Brunswick area. She farmed oysters and sold them to a restaurant in Massachusetts. She later started a business to provide bookkeeping and accounting services for local businesses and lobstermen.

Shirley graduated from Farmington High School in Farmington, CT. Shirley enjoyed playing the organ and teaching others how to play and read music. She was a talented oil painter which she got from her family and enjoyed spending time painting together with them. Shirley loved to quilt and belonged to the Ocean Waves quilting group. Shirley spent years researching her ancestry and collected many detailed records of her genealogy. Shirley loved being home in Harpswell where she felt a connection to the community and the many friends, she made over her 45 years of living there.

A celebration of life will be held at the Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell, on Saturday, February 25, at 11a.m. Interment will take place in the spring at South Harpswell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the building fund of the Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the building fund of the Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Shirley's online memorial.

