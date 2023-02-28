BRUNSWICK – Norman Pelletier died on Feb. 23, 2023 from the complications after a stroke at Seaside Rehabilitation Hospital. He was born on Oct. 2, 1938 in Brunswick, the son of Irenee and Claire Pelletier.

﻿Norman graduated from Brunswick High School in 1957. Following graduation, he joined the Army National Guard. On Nov 7, 1959 he married Gloria Paradis and they settled in Brunswick.

﻿He worked for several decades at Brunswick Maine Hardware and then retired from Electrical Distributing Inc., also in Brunswick. He was also a member of the Lions Club. Most recently, he so enjoyed helping his fellow tenants at Creekside in Brunswick with all of their driving needs. Also loved being the banker at their weekly games of Beano. He was such a kind, helpful and fun-loving man. Anyone who went into the hardware store was met with his shenanigans – from snatching back their receipts to turning the light off when he knew someone was in the bathroom in the basement.

﻿He was predeceased by both of his parents. Surviving are his sister, Phyllis Pelletier of Laporte, Pa., Gloria Pelletier of Brunswick; his daughters Laurie (Peter) Thiboutot and Angie (Kevin) Cloutier both of North Ft Myers, Fla.; grandchildren, Travis Thiboutot (Tiffanie Berger), Taylor (Angel) Thiboutot, Kyle Cloutier (Melissa Brendel) and Matvei Cloutier (Alisah Carillo); and great grandchildren Hannah Thiboutot and Claire Thiboutot.

﻿A celebration of life will be held at the community room at Creekside, 50 Baribeau Dr., Brunswick on May 6 beginning at noon. Please stop by to say hi and share a story or two.

