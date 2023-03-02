CLOVER, S.C. – Beverly Neureuther Johnson, 75, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

Born in Bath, Maine on March 1, 1947, she was a daughter of Evelyn Fowler and Charles Neureuther. She grew up in Lisbon Falls and graduated as an honor student from Lisbon High School in 1965. While in high school, she was a member of the marching band, as well as the FHA club and National Honor Society.

While raising her children as a single mother, she started a cottage industry of knitting nets for lobster pots. Her products were used by many lobstermen. She worked many years at Bowdoin College and then the Highlands. She was very talented at knitted and gifted her creations to family, friends, and local schools and hospitals. Beverly loved country line dancing. She gave lessons and ran C&J Hall on Saturday nights for a few years.

In 2002, Beverly purchased a home in Englewood, Fla. and spent the next decade there until she moved to South Carolina to be with her daughter. She was fortunate to find love later in life with Mack Johnson, who became her husband and then caretaker during her illness.

Beverly was predeceased by her mother, Evelyn; two brothers, Lee and Michael; her late husband, Rick Tufts; and stepson, Jeremy Johnson.

She is survived by her husband, Mack Johnson; her father, Chuck Neureuther; daughter, Janet Champagne (Dennis Clift) and sons, Rob Davis (Deborah Billington) and Kevin Davis. She is also survived by her brothers, Chuck Neureuther (Michael Reed), Keith Neureuther (Mona), sister in-law, Donna Neureuther, and sisters, Peggy Kite and Patty Capewell; her grandchildren, Alexis Davis, Riese Davis, Lydia Davis, Celia Davis, Eli Davis, Nicole Davis, Kerri Champagne, Seth Champagne, Shane Billington, and Kenny Reed; great grandchildren, Gage, Lilly, Luke, Caden, Felix, and Finley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

