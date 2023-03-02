BOWDOINHAM – Lance Howard Blodgett, 78, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at Marshwood Nursing Home in Lewiston. He was born July 6, 1944 in Portland, the son of Raymond H. and Doris E. Wheaton Blodgett.

He attended Bowdoinham Schools and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1964. He worked at Freeport Shoe for five years, U.S. Gypsum in Lisbon Falls until 1982, and Arrowheart in Brunswick from 1982 to 1990.

He is survived by two sons, Christopher and Brian Blodgett; his former wife Virginia Anne Woodward who is the mother of his daughter Kimberly A. Woodward Blodgett; brothers Raymond H. Blodgett, Jr.; niece Julie Blodgett and nephew Randy Blodgett; and good friends Raymond and Kristi Holman.

A private graveside service will be held at Bayview Cemetery, Bowdoinham. There are no visiting hours.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

