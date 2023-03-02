BATH – Russell Earle Shumaker passed away on Friday Feb. 24, 2023, at Midcoast Hospital, Brunswick. He was born April 3, 1963, in Bangor. He grew up in Orrington and attended John Bapst High School, Bangor, graduating in 1981.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and met his future wife, Clare, in 1982 at the Chicago USO. They married in June of 1984 and then moved to Norfolk, Va. where Russ was stationed aboard the USS Oiler Canisteo, as an Electronics Technician Third Class. In 1986 they moved to Bath, for Russ was then stationed at NAS Brunswick. Russ has worked for Northeast Security Systems, Stinson Seafood, Burgess Computer, Hodgdoin Yachts, Bugler computers and most recently Mardens, where he was the facilities manager.

He was very active at St. Mary’s Church, Bath where he was Father of the Year in 2010; he served on the coffee ministry and the mass taping ministry. In the 90’s he was a Family Group Leader. He was known for his hot chili at the annual church Christmas Fair.

Russ was active with the Boy Scouts of America, troop 621 Bath, with his favorite trip being the Moose River Canoe trip. He also chaperoned numerous Girl Scout trips with troop 368 in Bath and enjoyed the yearly camporee where leaders could always rely on him for fire duty, strong coffee and homemade brownies. He was a member of the American Legoin. Russ respected life and was proud to be a lifelong blood donor. In death he was able to become an organ donor.

Known as a grill master and meat smoker extraordinaire, he will be missed for summers to come. His backyard and hand-built picnic table became the official gathering place of his children and grandchildren. Russ enjoyed attending the North Atlantic Blues Festival, in Rockland, with Clare often. He was a whiskey connoisseur and loved to done a Hawaiian shirt. He enjoyed woodworking, bee keeping and cooking for those he loved.

He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Clare; parents, Louis and Nancy Shumaker of Orrington; sisters, Louann McCarthy (Russell) of Orrington, Angela Bowder (John) of Deming, NM; five children, Mary Beth Doble (Andrew) of Georgia, Russell II (Diana) of Bath, Amanda (her partner Wes Hopkins) of W. Gardiner, Ruth Toothaker (Luke) of Bath, Karl and his fiancé Anastasia Franz of Bath; eight grandchildren, Savannah Doble, Charlotte Doble, Angus Doble, Margot Doble, Ivy McKeen, Solomon Hopkins, Persephone Anderson, Clare Anderson; nieces, Ally King (Cody), Kristie McCarthy (Jason), nephews, Alex McCarthy (Eva) and Joshua Bates (Jessica); close friends, Curt Slocum and Mike Romac

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in his honor on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln Street, Bath.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In his memory donations may be made to;

paws4people.org/donate and or:

Care Net of Mid-Coast Maine at carenetme.org

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous