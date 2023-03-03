WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Master Sergeant Dennis Leon Rioux USAF, Retired, 88, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, with his wife and children at his side at the family residence in Commonwealth Senior Living of Williamsburg, Va.

A memorial service to celebrate Dennis’ life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia Chapel, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, Virginia.

Arrangements for Dennis are in care of the Nelsen Funeral and Cremation Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188, phone number (757)-565-1141, where memorial condolences may be expressed at http://www.NelsenWilliamsburg.com.

