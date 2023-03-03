PEUBLO, Colo. – Jayne D. Mitchell, 73, passed peacefully on February 20, 2023, at Joni Fair Hospice House in Pueblo, after a courageous battle with complications of leukemia.

Jayne is survived by her partner and soulmate, Patricia Orman of Pueblo; sisters, Marlene (Austin) Ganly of North Carolina and Joyce Perkins of New Hampshire; brothers, Eugene Mitchell and Wayne Mitchell of Florida, and Fred (Brenda Meyers) Mitchell II of Maine. She is also survived by special nieces, Stacia (Lee) Knowles of Wisconsin and Heather (Jay) Bettencourt of Maine; nephews, Jason (Nicole) Perkins of New Hampshire, Eric (Chelsea) Mitchell of Massachusetts, David (Carol Marshall) Temple of Maine, Heath (Christina) Mitchell of New Hampshire, Fred (Mariah) Mitchell III, and Ken Mitchell of Maine; and a host of family members, close friends, and fellow golfers survive to honor Jayne’s memory.

Jayne was born in Brunswick, Maine on July 16, 1949, to Frederick and Lucille (Catlin) Mitchell, who predeceased her. She is also predeceased by her sisters-in-law, Gwynne Mitchell and Sally Wolf. One of six Mitchell siblings, Jayne graduated from Brunswick High School in 1967 and attended Brigham Young University and Southern Colorado State College. After taking courses in Greeley, Colo., she became a skilled oil and gas accountant, working for Getty Oil, Texaco, and Shell Oil Companies in Denver and Houston. She retired in 2009, returning to Pueblo.

Jayne was a glass-half-full person whose optimism and humor engaged all who met her. After family and friends, Jayne loved golf, books, the Colorado Mountains, and the ocean bordering her beloved state of Maine. Despite the limits of retinitis pigmentosa, she could slam a golf ball or drive a golf cart at Elmwood, Walking Stick, or almost any golf course. As the president of the Women’s League at Elmwood, she helped to build league membership and friendships.

Many thanks to the doctors, nurses, and providers at Colorado Blood Cancer Institute in Denver and at Joni Fair Hospice House in Pueblo for their care and kindness toward Jayne, as well as to her caregivers, friends, and neighbors who pitched in to help in recent months.

Per Jayne’s wishes, no funeral or memorial service is scheduled. A golf gathering is planned later this spring, with a follow-up memorial in Maine this summer.

Online condolences at http://www.MontgomerySteward.com

Donations in Jayne’s memory may be made to:

Colorado Talking

Books Library

180 Sheridan Blvd.

Denver, CO 80226

