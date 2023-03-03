BRUNSWICK – Nancy “Nan” MacKinnon, 57, of Brunswick, died on Feb. 22, 2023. Born Oct. 26, 1965, in Norwood, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Janet (Bourque) and Robert MacKinnon. She also was predeceased by her sister Susan. She passed away in Guatemala in a small home surrounded by the love of Abi, Jada, Marina, and Patty.

She leaves behind her husband Abimael Maldonado, “Abi”. cherished daughter Jada MacKinnon, niece Marina MacKinnon and sister Patty MacKinnon, all from Brunswick; her sisters Lorna MacKinnon of Dresden, Jean Dittrich of Venice, Fla., and cousin and dear friend Sharon Lockhart of Los Angeles, Calif. She also leaves aunts Jean Lockhart and Marilyn Tomajan and her father’s widow Dolly, all of West Bath; her best friend Charlotte Brennan of Yarmouth; a family of in-laws in Guatemala; an extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, lifetime friends, and a community she served.

﻿Nan was a healer, artist, world adventurer, gardener, and adoring mother. As a massage therapist certified in Santa Fe, NM and a skilled businesswoman, Nan opened her own practice, Massage on Maine, 13 years ago. She touched countless lives with her healing hands and open soul. Nan attended the Portland School of Art in her younger years where she painted and sculpted. At age 19, Nan’s entrepreneurial nature compelled her to create Nan’s Naturals, a catering business of healthy sandwiches.

﻿Nan relished time painting in her sunny studio behind her home. She also loved camping by the sea with her family in “Miss Daisy,” her popup camper, and journeying afar, especially with Jada. Over the years, Nan and Jada traveled to countries in Asia, Central America, and Europe. They hiked the Himalayas, witnessed erupting volcanoes, and snorkeled in caves.

﻿Nan’s last wish was to travel to Guatemala to say goodbye to Abi’s parents, Clemencia Gramajo and Miguel Maldonado, and envision her family’s future home at Lake Atitlán. Venturesome until the very end, she embraced each precious smell, sound, and sight.

﻿We will forever miss her quick wit and love of dancing, matched only by her late grandmother Mary. But now, we are grateful that she knows what it’s like to be genuinely unbound. We hope our dear Nan is surrounded by gardenias and the flowers she so cherished in her gardens.

﻿Visitation and remembrance hours will be held in the Merrymeeting Bay Room at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Brunswick on Tuesday, March 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Later in the spring, a service and celebration of life will be held for Nan with more information to follow.

﻿Many thanks to Dr. Anna Niegowska of Northern Light Mercy Cancer Care for her compassion and care over the years.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

feel free to donate to:

The Dempsey Center in Lewiston in Nan’s honor