BRUNSWICK – Read E Rich, Jr., 85, of Brunswick, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at his home surrounded by family after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was the devoted husband of Lorraine J. (Ethier) Rich, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.

Born in Webster, Mass. on March 3, 1937. He was the son of the late Read E Rich, Sr. and the late Pearl (Dansereau) Evanski. He was raised and educated in Webster and was a graduate of Bartlett High School. Read enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after graduation and served for 24 years working his way to Senior Chief. He traveled the world to many military bases working in the support of anti-submarine warfare as an analyst. He served on a number of ships, P-3 aircraft and HS helicopter squadrons. He was honored to recover the astronauts of Gemini 5 in 1965 off of the USS Lake Champlain. Following his retirement from the Navy he worked for COMPAT WINGSLANT in the same capacity as he did in the military for an additional 20 years.

Read earned his Bachelors of Science Degree from the University of Maine-Gorham while working full-time and managing his family.

Read was an active parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at All Saints Parish. He was an umpire for 50 years and served as Umpire in Chief for 36 years. In 2003 he was inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame.

He was an active member of American Legion’s Post 20 and served as Chaplin. In 2012 he founded the Mid Coast Veterans Center and served as director. He helped so many veterans in need and made such a difference in so many lives. One of his favorite accomplishments was monthly Ice Cream Socials hosted for the widows of veterans.

﻿Read found the most pleasure in spending time family, especially with his grandchildren. He made each of them feel like they were the most special person on the earth.

Read is survived by his son, Gregory Rich of Jacksonville, Fla., his daughters, Kristine and her husband Philip Pelletier of Hampton, NH and Jennifer and her husband Morten Andersen of Buford, Ga. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Jacob Pelletier and his wife Emily, Kyle Pelletier, Alexa Pelletier, Alexandria Rich and her fiancé Gerardo Medina, Sebastian Andersen and Aiden Andersen; two great grandchildren, Brayden Pelletier and Alison Pelletier.

He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Rich.

﻿Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, ME 04011. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Pleasant Street, Brunswick. Interment will take place at a later date in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Webster, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the:

Midcoast Veterans Resource Center

62 Pegasus St. Suite 101

Brunswick, ME 04011

