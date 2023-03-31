TOPSHAM – Diane E. (Robbins) Hamlin of Topsham, died peacefully March 27, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.﻿

She was born in Bar Harbor to Ralph and Linda Leland Robbins, graduated from Gardiner High School and attended Farmington Teachers College. She taught school for one year before becoming a full time Mom. And what a Mom she was!!

Diane enjoyed attending children’s school and sport activities, camping with family and friends, family get-togethers, dancing, and long walks as well as “wintering” several years in Mesa, Ariz. upon Morton’s retirement. Family and friends were very important in her life. She very much enjoyed the new friends she made in the residents and staff at The Highlands. She was a member of the Brunswick Methodist Church, a member of Eastern Star, Harbor View Chapter #136, and always willing to help with school or community activities.

She leaves behind three sons, Edward Hamlin of Leominster, Mass., Thomas Hamlin and his wife Vikki of Durango, Colo., Steven Hamlin and his wife Sandra Haller of Wiscasset, one daughter, Debra Huntoon Reeder and her husband Will Curtis; and five grandchildren, Christopher Huntoon, Anthony Hamlin, Piper Compton, Nick Hamlin and Sobei Nelsen; as well as five great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, Elson Robbins of Gardiner; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Morton E. Hamlin; and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Robbins.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of The Highlands in Topsham, Dr. Paul Hyman and his staff, the staff at Mid Coast Hospital, and the Staff at CHANS Home Health & Hospice for the attention and care that Diane has received. The family also wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, concerns and well wishes.

At Diane’s wishes, no services are scheduled. Burial will be private for family members. There will be a gathering for a celebration of Diane’s life which will be announced at a future date.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Highland’s Resident Assistance Fund, Inc. at

The Highlands

30 Governor’s Way

Top[sham, ME 04086; or to

CHANS

Home Health & Hospice

45 Baribeau Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011 in her memory

