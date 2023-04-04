PHIPPSBURG – Brian D. Scott, 73, of Phippsburg, died peacefully surrounded by his family, on March 29, 2023 at his home in Waldoboro. Brian was born on March 21, 1950, to Lawrence and Lillian (Smith) Scott.

Brian served proudly in the Air Force as a firefighter protection supervisor and was honorably discharged as a Sargent just short of five years of service.

Brian traveled the country as a tractor trailer driver and owned his own small engine repair business.

﻿Brian served as the Arrowsic Fire chief and town selectman and was a firefighter for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping at the “forks” with his beagles.

﻿Brian was predeceased by his parents, his stepfather George Safford, and is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Nancy Scott of Waldoboro; his sons, Brian Scott and wife Amanda of Waterville, and Kevin Scott and wife Oksana of Texas; five grandchildren, Marina, Tyson, Noah, Cooper and Madison; one great-grandson, Landon; two brothers Aaron and wife Cathy of Woolwich, and Lawrence and wife XinhuaYang of Maryland; and many nieces and nephews.

﻿A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

“This is not good-bye, it’s see you later” ~Brian~

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Brian’s name to the:

Mid-Coast Humane Society or: the Maine Department of Inland and Fisheries Wildlife

