LISBON – Donald Wayne Torrey, 60, of Lisbon, passed away at his residence on Wednesday March 29, 2023, after a 10-year battle with health issues.

He was born in Bath on June 14, 1962, a son of Edward Torrey and Dolores M. Mank.

Donnie graduated from Morse High School in 1981. On Oct. 23, 1993, he married Rachel L. Bourgoin. He owned and operated Don’s Redemption Inc, and the Beverage Rack in Brunswick and Bath Redemption Center. He will always be remembered for his pie throwing skills while working at The Cabin. He was also a long-time member at the American Legion.

He enjoyed taking drum lessons with his daughter, Miranda, and when he played for his former church in Bath. He loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. His great sense of humor and infectious smile made him a joy to be around.

We know he’s up in Heaven cracking jokes to God now, with his father Ed, second father Roland; sister, Deborah; and four best friends.

He is survived by his mother, Dolores; wife, Rachel and their daughter Miranda; twin, A Bonnie Benedict and her husband Clyde “Chuck” and their children Cameron, Cailyn, and Faith; twin B Christine Goth and her husband Christopher and their son, Jaden; two brothers, Edward “Rick” Torrey, John Torrey and Celeste, one sister, Donna Cassidy and her husband Scott; stepmother, Kathleen Torrey; two stepsisters, Doreen Peacock, Denise Cromwell and her husband David, former brother-in-law, Randy Williams and his wife Carrie. He was a beloved uncle to Logan, Paige, Dylan, Emily and her husband Scott, Kelly, Craig, Lexi, Payton, Zooey, and Trevor.

A celebration of life will be held on April 23, at the American Legion Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive, Brunswick at 2 p.m. Wear purple in his honor if you’d like.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for college may be made by check to

Miranda Torrey

and mailed to

Lisbon Federal Credit Union,

325 Lisbon St.,

Lisbon, ME 04250